Gadi, who was in her mid thirties, reportedly took her life on Thursday night.

An eye witness, Mr John Fara, told News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Friday that the deceased bought a gallon of kerosene at about 8 p.m., sneaked to the back of their house, poured the whole content on her body and set herself alight.

Fara, who is also a neighbour to the deceased, said that he saw a huge fire burning but thought someone was burning trash.

“I was outside the house when I saw a huge fire behind the compound and thought someone was burning trash.

“Then I heard someone scream once and said ‘I am dying’, and I quickly went behind to inquire what was going on and discovered someone was burning in the fire.

“Immediately, we brought water and poured it on her, but it was already too late, she was badly burnt all over, but she was still alive.

“Her family members quickly rushed her to the hospital but was later confirmed dead.

“Only God knows why she committed the act, because we all saw her going about doing her normal duties during the day,” Fara said.

A family source said that they did not have any premonition that such tragedy would befall them.

“Dinatu was full of life during the day and she did not show any signs of sadness for us to suspect anything of such,” the source said.

However, some other sources told NAN that the deceased, who returned to the country some years back after living abroad for some time, seemed to have suffered some kind of depression.

When contacted, the Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO) in the state, ASP Ubah Ogaba, said he was not aware of the incident, but promised to investigate it.

“The incident has not yet been reported to us, but we will investigate it to ascertain the cause,” he said.