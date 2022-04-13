Woman dies after Lagos nurse posing as doctor performed surgery on her

The deceased, who left her hometown in Auchi, Edo State, alongside her sister Queen, for the surgery arrived at the medical facility on Thursday, April 7, 2022, after which they both passed the night there.

According to Queen, who gave an account of how her sister passed away after the survey, Isa was admitted to the hospital on their arrival, and they were billed N190,000 for the surgery.

Queen added that she left her sister in the hospital management’s care to withdraw the money, but surprisingly to her, they’ve moved Isa to the theatre before she returned.

Her words: “The money was in my account, so, I went to the bank, withdrew the money, but when I returned to the hospital around 1.35pm, they had already taken my sister to the theatre to perform the surgery despite not signing any form.

“When I did not hear from them for four hours, I called one of the nurses to know what’s happening but was told that they were cleaning her up. Around 5pm, the doctor walked out of the hospital and as I asked after my sister, she said she was OK.

“Later, they brought my sister out. But when I saw my sister, she was breathing abnormally. I quickly alerted the doctor and nurses and the person assisting the doctor came and started hitting my sister’s laps.

“When my sister shook her head, the assistant doctor said she was OK, simply because she shook her head. But as he stepped out, she started breathing heavily and all of sudden, she stopped breathing and that was how she died. We heard the person that operated on my sister is not even a doctor.”

Corroborating Queen’s account of the incident, Momoh, who’s her cousin, alleged that the doctor who performed the surgery was an impostor.

Benjamin Hundeyin, Lagos Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), who confirmed the incident, stated that two persons in connection to Isa’s death have been arrested.

“Two people, including the nurse that did the operation, have been arrested,” he said.