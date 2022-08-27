Woman delivers baby-girl while waiting for delivery kit in Kano

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the items were part of Constituency Project of the Member Representing Dawakin-Kudu and Warawa Federal Constituency, Kano State, Alhaji Mustapha Bala.

During the event, nurses and midwives from the Aminu Kano Teaching Hospital, Kano (AKTH), counselled the women on the importance of Ante-natal and Postnatal care, respectively.

When the woman showed up signs of childbirth, other women alerted the midwives, who quickly mobilized and took the her to a separate place at the venue where she delivered successfully.

Earlier, while counseling the beneficiaries, Nafisatu Adamu, Matron in charge of Immunisation and Chill Welfare, AKTH, urged husbands to intensify efforts on improving nutrition of pregnant mothers.

She said that was necessary because it would assist the women to produce enough milk to breastfeed their babies.

“We don’t need to spend much money, because we have our local foods like soyabean, groundnut, moringa, among others that can be used to produce nutritious food,” he said.

Adamu further urged husbands to continue to allow their pregnant wives to attend Ante-natal care (ANC), to ensure safe delivery and enhance their health and the babies.

She also stressed on the importance of child immunisation, saying that pregnant women must be prevented from killer diseases and improve their health.

Other health personnel spoke extensively on the issues around pregnancy, delivery and immunisation.

NAN reports that over 1,000 pregnant mothers received the items from the two local government areas.

Some of the beneficiaries interviewed, thanked the member for the project.

Lami Aliyu, a beneficiary, said that she learnt a lot from the lecture on nutrition and immunisation.

In his remarks, Bala, said that he had distributed such items to thousands of pregnant women in the area since he started the programme.

He said that the measure was aimed at improving the healthcare of the pregnant mothers and their children.