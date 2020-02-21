A woman whose identity is yet-to-be-disclosed, has inflicted severe injuries on her husband, Cherechi Okonko, after an argument ensued between them.

According to Punch, Okonko who is a medical doctor by profession, had been living in the World Bank area of Imo, with his wife, who is a nurse.

Okonko's wife allegedly removed her husband’s upper teeth, the tip of his tongue and a part of his lower gum, after which she called the victim's mother to come and carry her son's corpse.

When Okonko's mother arrived, the victim, a gynecologist with FMC, Owerri, was reportedly rushed to a hospital where doctors battled to save his life.

He was said to be in a coma and later regained consciousness.

A worker at the FMC, Owerri, who craved anonymity said, “An FMC Owerri doctor was assaulted by his wife last night after a quarrel."

He continued, “The woman cut off his nose, upper teeth, the tip of his tongue and part of his lower gums. She then called the guy’s mother to come and carry her son’s corpse.

“Luckily for the doctor, he was rushed to the hospital last night and he was stabilised. Although he is conscious, he cannot talk since he’s on tracheotomy.”

Imo Public Relations Officer (PPRO), Orlando Ikeokwu could not confirm the incident, as he said the matter had not been reported to the police.