Woman cries out after bricklayer raped her 8-year-old daughter

Accusing Omoh of defining her minor, Onoja said she noticed two months ago that blood and water were coming out of the girl’s private part.

Thinking the girl had contracted a toilet infection, Onoja said she went to buy drugs from a pharmacy shop to give her, adding that as the condition persisted, she took the child to her landlady who advised her to take the child to a hospital as well as question her more.

According to the aggrieved woman, on getting home, the girl confessed that the bricklayer living in their neighbourhood had been defiling her.

Onoja’s words, “For two months now, I have been treating her toilet infection because I noticed that blood and water were coming out of her private parts.

“But on Monday, I took her to my landlady and when we returned, she confessed that one man, living in our neighbourhood, had been raping her and doing other things that I cannot explain to my daughter.”

The single mother of three, who said she leaves the house as early as 6:00am to return by 7:00pm every day, lamented that she usually left her daughter in the care of her eldest son as she went to sell food in the Oshodi area.

She said the hospital she went to referred her to another health facility and asked her to report the case to the police station in the area, which she did.