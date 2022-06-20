Woman cries after paying N36m to fraudsters for her son’s health

Having dragged Ayodeji before Justice Mojisola Dada of the Special Offences Court sitting at Ikeja, Lagos State, where she narrated the incident, Ilumoka said the accused was the one that introduced her to some people after informing him that her United States (US) based son was sick.

Her words: “I called Otunba (Ayodeji) and told him about my son’s health challenge. He said I had to bring him to Ondo State.

“Though I complained that Ondo is some distance from Lagos, I agreed because he insisted my son could only be treated in Ondo.

“He, therefore, linked me up with some persons, namely Fakunle and Fabummi.”

According to Ilumoka, Fabunmi took her to a place where she met a woman, whom they said was a river goddess.

“They eventually took me to a thick bush, where there was a well-fenced house. I was scared and I asked them why I was brought there.

“They then led me to a room in the house, filled with a pool of water. A woman came out of the water and they told me she was Olokun (river goddess).

“I was asked to lower my head and was warned not to look at the goddess in the face.

“They said Olokun wanted to give me money, but I declined, insisting that all I wanted was for my son to recover from the illness.

“I couldn’t comprehend all that Olokun was saying, so they were the ones interpreting her words to me.

“They later took me to another room, and they all entered one after the other.

“They covered their faces with pieces of white clothes. When they mentioned my father’s and mother’s names, I was confused. Subsequently, they would call me as early as 7am and instruct me to pay money into a certain account. I paid the sums of N5 million, N11 million and N10 million at different times into the account. I eventually paid them N36 million,” she added.