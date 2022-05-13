Woman confesses to making N32,000 profit from selling human skull

The mother of four, who was paraded on Thursday, May 12, 2022, before journalists by the Edo State Police Command, said though she regretted her action, trading human body parts was profitable for her.

“I want to use this medium to advise other women and mothers not to sell human parts to anybody or engage in crime no matter how much you are promised as reward. I have learnt my lessons,” she said.

Speaking on her level of involvement and expertise, Adun, a divorcee, said one Charity Goodluck, whom she sold the skull to, rewarded her with extra N5,000 for doing a good job.

While revealing that she secured the human skull from a cemetery worker, Adun noted that she was arrested a few days ago.

Telling his side of the story, Goodluck who’s now in police custody, stated that she approached Adun for the human skull after a herbalist told him to bring it.

According to Goodluck, he had gone to meet the herbalist to help him become more prosperous in his business, after which the human skull was necessitated.

On his part, the herbalist, Olusola Oyowokemi, said he requested the human skull to make a soap for Goodluck, adding that the substance was intended for ritual purposes.