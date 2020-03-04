A resident of Idumota on Lagos Island, Hafusat Ibuloye, has reportedly poisoned her teenage daughter, after which he killed herself as well.

According to The Nation, Ibuloye woke her 15-year-old daughter, identified as Aduke, in the early hours of Thursday, February 28, 2020, and gave her a cup laced with sniper to drink.

The woman was reported to have done same to her two younger children, but those ones refused to take the drink from her.

While Aduke, who was a hairdressing apprentice, died before dawn, her mother, a cleaner with an insurance firm, drank hers afterwards and was found unconscious by neighbours who rushed her to a hospital where she was pronounced dead.

It was gathered that Ibuloye, prior to the incident, was bitter that her husband was yet to reach out to her many years since he allegedly relocated to the United States of America (USA).

Ibuloye was said to have been frustrated as a result of being abandoned by her husband.

Her frustration reportedly increased after she got information that her estranged husband had returned from the USA about three months ago, but never looked for them.

She was said to have bought sniper insecticide on credit from a nearby shop and told the seller that her family would pay later.

When Pulse reached out to Bala Elkana, Lagos Police Public Relations officer (PPRO), for confirmation of the incident, he wasn't available for comment as he didn't pick his call neither did he respond to the text sent to him.