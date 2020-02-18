A woman identified as Amudatu Sani, has been arrested for being in possession of human parts.

She was arrested in the Ikire area of Osun State.

Sani's arrest was disclosed by Osun Commissioner of Police, Johnson Kokumo.

Speaking through the command’s spokesperson, Folasade Odoro, the police commissioner said the suspect was arrested with dried human parts which she concealed in a sack.

Kokumo warned that the command will ensure a thorough investigation and ensure the culprits face the full wrath of the law.

He said, “Following a tip-off, one Amudatu Sani was arrested by policemen in Ikire in possession of dry human left hand concealed in a sack."

The police commissioner however warned dealers in human parts to desist or face the full wrath of the law.