Woman calls out police boss in Oyo, accuses him of extortion

Damilare Famuyiwa

The complainant, who’s a lounge operator, said she gave the policeman money and drinks to prevent his men from raiding her fun-centre.

Anjola Owolabi, a businesswoman in Oyo, has called out an Assistant Commissioner of Police, Kadimiel Rmadayi, of extortion and harassment in Idi-Ope area of Oyo State.

Owolabi, who operates a lounge, had visited Rmadayi when he was posted as the Area Commander in Oyo.

During the courtesy visit, Owolabi said she offered Rmadayi some drinks and a N50,000 cash gift to familiarize herself with her.

Speaking further, just shortly after presenting him the money and drinks, the police officer contacted her and demanded for more drinks.

According to the businesswoman, Rmadayi didn’t only ask her to supply him with drinks, he also demanded she help him financially to fix his faulty vehicle and television.

She, however, said trouble began when she fell ill and couldn’t satisfy the needs and demands of the policeman.

Her words: “I operate a Lounge and Wines Store at Idi-Ope in Oyo State. I do extend my gesture to the police. So I visited the area commander, ACP Kadimiel Rmadayi, who was recently posted to Oyo town.

“I went with the drinks and the sum of N50,000 which he cheerfully acknowledged and we exchanged contact. Two weeks later, I received a call from the ACP that he needed some drinks and I brought it with the sum of N30,000.

“A week later, I received another call from the same ACP and said he needed to repair the television in his office and that I should repair it for him. I gave him the sum of N50,000.

“Few weeks later, the ACP called to complain that his drinks had finished and I still brought drinks for him. A week after, he called and complained that the Hilux van he was using was faulty and that he needed my assistance to fix. I magnanimously gave him N50,000 to repair the said vehicle.”

Maintaining that she wasn’t in any shady business, Owolabi said she only provided the drinks and money to Rmadayi to prevent his men from raiding her lounge.

Damilare Famuyiwa Damilare Famuyiwa Damilare Famuyiwa is a journalist and media consultant with over seven years of experience.
