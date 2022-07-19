An OnlyFans star, Char Grey has done the unbelievable as she purchased a sex doll for the delight of her horny husband, Callum.
Woman buys s*x doll to satisfy horny husband’s high libido
Char Grey, 23, said she bought her look-alike sex doll to ease her husband’s sexual tension, adding that it has improved their intimacy.
The 23-year-old United Kingdom (UK) based wife bought the sex doll named Dee for her husband, after the latter suggested they have a threesome.
Considering the fact that she’s not comfortable with the threesome her husband suggested, Grey purchased the doll, which is her look-alike.
“Dee is not just a doll. We’re really attached to her. She’s helped strengthen our relationship and set our sex lives on fire.
“Like most ladies, I was concerned I would find it difficult to watch Callum with another woman. We decided to get a sex doll together, and it turned out to be perfect choice and a significant improvement to our sex life,” she was quoted as saying.
For the young couple, Dee isn’t just a sex doll. According to them, she’s a family.
"We both love experimenting with her - and she regularly joins our steamy sessions too.
"She's not 'just a doll' - we're really attached to her. She's helped to strengthen our relationship - and set our sex lives on fire,” Grey explained.
She added that when Dee is not involved in the bedroom, she would patiently be waiting for them in their studio.
