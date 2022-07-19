RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Metro

Woman buys s*x doll to satisfy horny husband’s high libido

Damilare Famuyiwa

Char Grey, 23, said she bought her look-alike sex doll to ease her husband’s sexual tension, adding that it has improved their intimacy.

An OnlyFans star, Char Grey has done the unbelievable as she purchased a sex doll for the delight of her horny husband, Callum.

The 23-year-old United Kingdom (UK) based wife bought the sex doll named Dee for her husband, after the latter suggested they have a threesome.

Considering the fact that she’s not comfortable with the threesome her husband suggested, Grey purchased the doll, which is her look-alike.

Dee is not just a doll. We’re really attached to her. She’s helped strengthen our relationship and set our sex lives on fire.

“Like most ladies, I was concerned I would find it difficult to watch Callum with another woman. We decided to get a sex doll together, and it turned out to be perfect choice and a significant improvement to our sex life,” she was quoted as saying.

For the young couple, Dee isn’t just a sex doll. According to them, she’s a family.

"We both love experimenting with her - and she regularly joins our steamy sessions too.

"She's not 'just a doll' - we're really attached to her. She's helped to strengthen our relationship - and set our sex lives on fire,” Grey explained.

She added that when Dee is not involved in the bedroom, she would patiently be waiting for them in their studio.

Damilare Famuyiwa Damilare Famuyiwa Damilare Famuyiwa is a journalist and media consultant with over seven years of experience.

