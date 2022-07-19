Woman buys s*x doll to satisfy horny husband’s high libido

The 23-year-old United Kingdom (UK) based wife bought the sex doll named Dee for her husband, after the latter suggested they have a threesome.

Considering the fact that she’s not comfortable with the threesome her husband suggested, Grey purchased the doll, which is her look-alike.

“Dee is not just a doll. We’re really attached to her. She’s helped strengthen our relationship and set our sex lives on fire.

“Like most ladies, I was concerned I would find it difficult to watch Callum with another woman. We decided to get a sex doll together, and it turned out to be perfect choice and a significant improvement to our sex life,” she was quoted as saying.

For the young couple, Dee isn’t just a sex doll. According to them, she’s a family.

"We both love experimenting with her - and she regularly joins our steamy sessions too.

