The 23-year-old Only Fans star, Char Grey, is reported to have disclosed that the decision to seek the help of the sex doll that she and her husband refer to as "Dee", has helped strengthen their relationship.
Woman buys lookalike sex doll to assist her meet husband’s high libido
A married woman who could not withstand her husband’s high libido has bought a lookalike sex doll to assist her.
The United Kingdom (UK) based wife added that the purchase of the sex doll has helped stop her husband, Callum, from seeking sexual satisfaction outside of their marriage.
"Dee is not just a doll. We’re really attached to her. She’s helped strengthen our relationship and set our sex lives on fire.
"Like most ladies, I was concerned I would find it difficult to watch Callum with another woman. We decided to get a sex doll together, and it turned out to be perfect choice and a significant improvement to our sex life," Grey is quoted to have said.
Grey explained the magnitude of the load "Dee" has taken off her, saying: "We both love experimenting with her, and she regularly joins our steamy sessions too."
However, whenever "Dee" was not involved in the bedroom, she would patiently wait for them in their studio.
The idea of buying a sex doll came up after Callum had suggested a threesome, a fantasy Grey was not comfortable with, because she wouldn’t want to share her husband with another woman.
