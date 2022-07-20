RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Metro

Woman buys lookalike sex doll to assist her meet husband’s high libido

Authors:

Andreas Kamasah

A married woman who could not withstand her husband’s high libido has bought a lookalike sex doll to assist her.

Woman buys sex doll to satisfy horny husband’s high libido
Woman buys sex doll to satisfy horny husband’s high libido

The 23-year-old Only Fans star, Char Grey, is reported to have disclosed that the decision to seek the help of the sex doll that she and her husband refer to as "Dee", has helped strengthen their relationship.

Recommended articles

The United Kingdom (UK) based wife added that the purchase of the sex doll has helped stop her husband, Callum, from seeking sexual satisfaction outside of their marriage.

"Dee is not just a doll. We’re really attached to her. She’s helped strengthen our relationship and set our sex lives on fire.

"Like most ladies, I was concerned I would find it difficult to watch Callum with another woman. We decided to get a sex doll together, and it turned out to be perfect choice and a significant improvement to our sex life," Grey is quoted to have said.

READ ALSO: AMA sanctions 10 evangelists for lack of preaching permit and noisemaking

Grey explained the magnitude of the load "Dee" has taken off her, saying: "We both love experimenting with her, and she regularly joins our steamy sessions too."

However, whenever "Dee" was not involved in the bedroom, she would patiently wait for them in their studio.

The idea of buying a sex doll came up after Callum had suggested a threesome, a fantasy Grey was not comfortable with, because she wouldn’t want to share her husband with another woman.

Authors:

Andreas Kamasah Andreas Kamasah Andreas Kamasah, news reporter at Pulse.com.gh. Good at creating original content and writing comprehensive feature articles on humanitarian and social issues. Professional and impartial.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Festus Osifo elected new TUC President

Festus Osifo elected new TUC President

Blackout as national grid collapses again

Blackout as national grid collapses again

Senate confirms Yahaya as Co-Chairman, Governing Council of Unclaimed Funds Trust Fund

Senate confirms Yahaya as Co-Chairman, Governing Council of Unclaimed Funds Trust Fund

Nigeria on high alert over Marburg virus in Ghana

Nigeria on high alert over Marburg virus in Ghana

Davido goes back to studio as Adeleke receives Certificate of Return

Davido goes back to studio as Adeleke receives Certificate of Return

BREAKING: Tinubu officially unveils Shettima as running mate amidst backlashes

BREAKING: Tinubu officially unveils Shettima as running mate amidst backlashes

Our father was never involved in narcotics – MKO Abiola’s children

Our father was never involved in narcotics – MKO Abiola’s children

Finally, Adeleke receives certificate of return from INEC

Finally, Adeleke receives certificate of return from INEC

ASUU strike: SSANU warns against disparity in varsity salaries

ASUU strike: SSANU warns against disparity in varsity salaries

Trending

Brazilian doctor arrested for sexually assaulting a woman during c-section

This Brazilian doctor was filmed assaulting a woman undergoing surgery [Ibtimes]

Woman buys s*x doll to satisfy horny husband’s high libido

Woman buys sex doll to satisfy horny husband’s high libido

Woman barks like dog after lover used charm to have s*x with her

Woman barks like dog after lover used charm to have s*x with her/Illustration.

3 siblings, 4 others lose their lives in dramatic Lagos flood

3 siblings living in church, 4 others lost their lives as Lagos flood rages