RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Metro

Woman begs court to dissolve marriage, as husband threatened to kill her

Authors:

News Agency Of Nigeria

A civil servant, Blessed Nwa, on Thursday begged a Customary Court in Jikwoyi, Abuja, to dissolve her two-year-old marriage on grounds that her husband, Ahamefula, threatened to kill her and their children.

Newly wedded couple divorce 3 minutes after marriage because bride fell down
Newly wedded couple divorce 3 minutes after marriage because bride fell down

Nwa in a divorce petition she filed, said: ”my husband told me that he will kill me and our children and that nothing will happen to him.

Recommended articles

“I reported the matter to the police and the National Agency for the Prohibition of Trafficking in Persons (NAPTIP)’’.

She also told the court that her husband has been cruel to her, adding that whenever they had a little misunderstanding, he beats her.

The petitioner told the court that her husband threatened to kidnap her children and she would never see them again.

She prayed the court to dissolve her marriage and issue an order restricting her husband from kidnapping her children to an unknown place.

The respondent, Ahamefula, who was present in court denied the allegations and prayed the court not to dissolve his marriage.

According to the respondent, he still loves his wife and she cannot run away from him.

The presiding judge, Labaran Gusau, in his ruling, advised the couple to explore an out of court settlement.

He however adjourned the matter until Dec. 1 for report of settlement or hearing.

Authors:

News Agency Of Nigeria

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

New revenue formula to be submitted to FG by December 2021 – RMAFC

New revenue formula to be submitted to FG by December 2021 – RMAFC

P&ID scam: Court issues arrest warrant against Irishman

P&ID scam: Court issues arrest warrant against Irishman

Attack on Abuja-Kaduna passenger-train an act of terrorism – Railway workers

Attack on Abuja-Kaduna passenger-train an act of terrorism – Railway workers

Lagosians to pay N6,000 for free COVID-19 vaccine at private hospitals

Lagosians to pay N6,000 for free COVID-19 vaccine at private hospitals

Troops kill ISWAP leader Bako, 37 other terrorists; 1,199 surrender in 2 weeks

Troops kill ISWAP leader Bako, 37 other terrorists; 1,199 surrender in 2 weeks

'Stop lamenting,' EFCC boss Bawa begs corps members to become whistleblowers

'Stop lamenting,' EFCC boss Bawa begs corps members to become whistleblowers

Buhari, Dangote, Tinubu, others perform Lesser Hajj

Buhari, Dangote, Tinubu, others perform Lesser Hajj

FG wants UN redeem $100bn pledge to support climate action

FG wants UN redeem $100bn pledge to support climate action

Lagos wants to vaccinate 4m residents against COVID-19 before year end

Lagos wants to vaccinate 4m residents against COVID-19 before year end

Trending

Soldier takes pregnant wife to hospital for delivery, beats up 2 nurses, breaks one’s leg

Soldier takes pregnant wife to hospital for delivery, beats up 2 nurses, breaks one’s leg

Young Railways manager killed by moving train

The late Ing. Michael Asante

My husband says I should be ashamed of menstruating in his house every month – Woman cries

A crying woman

11-year old boy always isolates himself to cry as bullies call him crocodile (video)

11-year old boy always isolates himself to cry as bullies call him crocodile (video)