Woman baths husband with hot water over ₦15,000

Damilare Famuyiwa

The couple reportedly engaged in a heated argument over a sum of ₦15,000 given to them to share.

She was caught and handed over to the police by the youths [Tori News]
The incident was said to have happened in the Agbonchia community in the Eleme Local Government Area of Rivers State.

Olakada had reportedly accused her husband, one Ejire, of not giving her the ₦15,000 shared between them and their children from the host community dividends, a development that led to a heated argument.

According to an eyewitness, the mother of two poured hot water on the man’s face and attempted to escape.

“Thereafter she took the man’s ATM card and attempted to flee with it, but youths in the area got hold of the woman and handed her over to the police,” the source who spoke on a condition of anonymity was quoted as saying.

Confirming the incident, the Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO ) in Rivers State, Grace Iringe-Koko, in a statement, disclosed that the woman had been arrested and is being detained.

Operatives of the Rivers State Police Command, through credible intelligence, have arrested one Godslove Olakada from Agbonchia Eleme on Saturday, October 14, 2023, around 8:30 pm for pouring hot water on her husband, one Olakada Ejire.

“The cause was a domestic family issue. An investigation has commenced to get to the root of the matter,” the statement read.

This development, however, happened some days after one Hope Nwala bathed her husband, Ekelediri Nwankwo, with hot groundnut oil in the Okehi community in Etche Local Government Area of Rivers State.

Nwala reportedly attacked her husband amid their misunderstandings over the attitude of the former’s younger sister who lived with them.

