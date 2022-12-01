RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Metro

Woman attacks her 70-year-old neighbour with chemical in Ogun

Damilare Famuyiwa

The septuagenarian slumped and died after he was attacked with chemicals.

A woman identified as Omotayo, has been accused of pouring chemicals on her 70-year-old neighbour, Emmanuel Agbeli.

It was gathered that the septuagenarian was praying in his apartment on Havana Estate, Arepo, in the Obafemi Owode Local Government Area of Ogun State, when Omotayo entered the apartment and splashed the chemicals on his body.

Agbeli, who immediately started to experience strange reactions on his body due to the chemicals, reported Omotayo to one of their neighbours, one mama Hausa, and a security guard, identified simply as Fashola.

According to a community source, Agbeli, who was a Togolese, was returning to his apartment when he suddenly slumped and died on Tuesday, November 22, 2022.

“As Agbeli was walking towards his house after narrating the incident to mama Hausa, he collapsed and died. He died on the road on Dare Ojo Close. I was about to drive out of my gate when my attention was drawn to Agbeli’s body.

“He wore only boxers and lay on the road; we first took him to the ROA Hospital and then to the Beachland Hospital where he was certified dead on arrival. We later took his corpse to the Sagamu General Hospital. I remembered that at each of the hospitals we visited, the doctors were asking why Agbeli’s body was hot,” the source added.

Agbeli’s wife, Abigail, while reacting to the incident, said Omotayo had been frustrating her family, adding that it was because of the suspect’s attitude she and her children left their apartment.

Confirming the incident, Ogun Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), SP Abimbola Oyeyemi said investigations are ongoing, adding that the suspect had been arrested.

