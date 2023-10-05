Woman arrested for taking salaries from 16 companies each month for no work for 3 years

The couple allegedly carefully hid records of the woman's employment history, including the names of each employer, the specific position she had there, the day she began working there, and the bank account information provided as payment for her monthly wage.

It is reported that Guan Yue would always be searching for new employment. She would take pictures at job interviews and submit them to her existing employers as evidence that she was meeting with potential clients. Interestingly, the scam operated without a hitch for years, enabling Guan Yue to purchase a pricey Shanghai apartment before her cover was blown.

Guan Yue was so skilful at the alleged fraud that she would often pass on interviews to others in exchange for commissions whenever she had several scheduled at the same time. She did, however, preserve the majority of the positions for herself and always found other employers to work for when she was let go for performance issues.

Her troubles began in January when her resignation letter was discovered by one of her former employers in an online work group. Yue and seven other employees were hired by Liu Jian, the owner of a software firm, to work in sales roles, but after a three-month trial period, Liu Jian let them go since they hadn't made a single transaction.

Later, she made the error of mailing her resignation letter to several online work groups, one of which Jian was a member of. Jian discovered that Guan Yue had been employed full-time by his tech company while also working for another business. After conducting some preliminary investigation, Liu Jian informed the police about Guan Yue’s conduct.

Police investigations triggered by Liu Jian exposed a large 50-million-yuan scam, which dated back at least three years. She was employed by 16 different companies at the time of her arrest, but she wasn't working for any of them. Nevertheless, she was receiving a monthly salary in addition to commissions from other people who she had assisted to get jobs.

Yue, her husband, and more than 50 other conspirators were detained in connection with the scam.