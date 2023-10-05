ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Metro

Woman arrested for taking salaries from 16 companies each month for no work for 3 years

Andreas Kamasah

A woman who managed to get employed by sixteen (16) companies fraudulently at the same time and received salaries from each of them for three years without working was arrested while in the middle of another job interview.

A woman in handcuffs
A woman in handcuffs

The Chinese woman identified as Guan Yue (pseudonym) is facing charges relating to fraud and her husband is an accomplice in the case.

Recommended articles

The couple allegedly carefully hid records of the woman's employment history, including the names of each employer, the specific position she had there, the day she began working there, and the bank account information provided as payment for her monthly wage.

It is reported that Guan Yue would always be searching for new employment. She would take pictures at job interviews and submit them to her existing employers as evidence that she was meeting with potential clients. Interestingly, the scam operated without a hitch for years, enabling Guan Yue to purchase a pricey Shanghai apartment before her cover was blown.

Guan Yue was so skilful at the alleged fraud that she would often pass on interviews to others in exchange for commissions whenever she had several scheduled at the same time. She did, however, preserve the majority of the positions for herself and always found other employers to work for when she was let go for performance issues.

ADVERTISEMENT

Her troubles began in January when her resignation letter was discovered by one of her former employers in an online work group. Yue and seven other employees were hired by Liu Jian, the owner of a software firm, to work in sales roles, but after a three-month trial period, Liu Jian let them go since they hadn't made a single transaction.

Later, she made the error of mailing her resignation letter to several online work groups, one of which Jian was a member of. Jian discovered that Guan Yue had been employed full-time by his tech company while also working for another business. After conducting some preliminary investigation, Liu Jian informed the police about Guan Yue’s conduct.

Police investigations triggered by Liu Jian exposed a large 50-million-yuan scam, which dated back at least three years. She was employed by 16 different companies at the time of her arrest, but she wasn't working for any of them. Nevertheless, she was receiving a monthly salary in addition to commissions from other people who she had assisted to get jobs.

Yue, her husband, and more than 50 other conspirators were detained in connection with the scam.

Reports say this kind of fraud is common in China where specialized groups of people who are trained interviewees and have rich CVs take monthly salaries from employers without working for them.

Andreas Kamasah Andreas Kamasah Andreas Kamasah, news reporter at Pulse.com.gh. Good at creating original content and writing comprehensive feature articles on humanitarian and social issues. Professional and impartial.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Wole Soyinka dares accusers to prove allegations of fake academic credentials

Wole Soyinka dares accusers to prove allegations of fake academic credentials

Amnesty International slams NBC for threatening Arise TV with sanctions

Amnesty International slams NBC for threatening Arise TV with sanctions

Quack nurse's injections caused chain reaction leading to Mohbad's death - Police

Quack nurse's injections caused chain reaction leading to Mohbad's death - Police

FG still paying subsidy on petrol - PENGASSAN

FG still paying subsidy on petrol - PENGASSAN

Lagos govt vows to demolish illegal structures at Ogombo, Eti-Osa

Lagos govt vows to demolish illegal structures at Ogombo, Eti-Osa

Senate to expedite consideration on new minimum wage bill

Senate to expedite consideration on new minimum wage bill

Nigerian-Canadian priest urges Tinubu to tackle poverty

Nigerian-Canadian priest urges Tinubu to tackle poverty

FG calls for increased production to strengthen naira

FG calls for increased production to strengthen naira

Ohanaeze decries poor conditions of teachers in Nigeria

Ohanaeze decries poor conditions of teachers in Nigeria

Pulse Sports

UPDATED: Top 10 highest-paid players in the 2023/24 Premier League season

UPDATED: Top 10 highest-paid players in the 2023/24 Premier League season

REPORT: Messi linked with shock return to Barcelona in January

REPORT: Messi linked with shock return to Barcelona in January

Napoli deny Osimhen 'bomber' dolls, threaten legal action

Napoli deny Osimhen 'bomber' dolls, threaten legal action

Joel Embiid explains choosing USA over Cameroon for 2024 Olympics

Joel Embiid explains choosing USA over Cameroon for 2024 Olympics

'The most complete player' — Zlatan gives shocking answer to GOAT question

'The most complete player' — Zlatan gives shocking answer to GOAT question

Newcastle defender ready to deny his son over Kylian Mbappe

Newcastle defender ready to deny his son over Kylian Mbappe

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Pastor enters zoo, plays with lions to prove to church members that he’s powerful

Pastor enters zoo, plays with lions to prove to church members that he’s powerful [Video]

LASTMA (Credit: Google)

Man faints after seeing body of pregnant wife killed in Ago Palace crash

A woman in handcuffs

Woman arrested for taking salaries from 16 companies each month for no work for 3 years

Angry keke napep drivers, and residents have taken to the streets to express their frustrations [PO_GrassRootM /X]

Officer, driver fight over car steering wheel, kill pregnant woman, keke driver in Lagos