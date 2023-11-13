Woman arrested for attempting to sell 3-year-old baby for ₦530,000

The suspect attempted to sell the baby to a buyer, who had paid her ₦530,000.

It was gathered that the suspect, who reportedly stole the child from her parents in the Tudun-Natsira area of Minna, Niger State Capital, was arrested while trying to board a luxurious bus to transport the child to Nnewi in Anambra State.

Disclosing the suspect’s arrest, Niger State Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), Abiodun Wasiu stated that the abducted girl-child has been reunited with her parents.

ADVERTISEMENT

His words; “On October 25, 2023, at aabout 7:30 pm, one Mrs Blessing Jeremiah, 51 years of Keteren-Gwari, Minna was seen at luxurious bus park around Maitumbi bye-pass Minna, in an attempt to board a bus to travel with a three-year-old girl suspected to have been abducted.

“Police operatives attached to Tudun-Wada Div were immediately drafted to the park and arrested the suspect with the girl child. During interrogation, she confessed that she took the child named Rahanat Abubakar, from a compound in the Tudun-Natsira area of Minna on the same date at about 6:00 pm.

“She claimed that she intended to take the child to one Mrs Ejima at Nnewi, Anambra State who contracted her to get a female child for her at the rate of ₦530,000, while a sum of ₦230,000 was recovered from the suspect.”

The police spokesperson added that the girl child has been reunited with her family, as the case is under investigation at SCID Minna.