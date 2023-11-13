ADVERTISEMENT
Woman arrested for attempting to sell 3-year-old baby for ₦530,000

Damilare Famuyiwa

The suspect kidnapped the girl child from her parents in Minna, Niger State Capital.

Efforts are being made to apprehend the buyer [Punch]
Efforts are being made to apprehend the buyer [Punch]

The suspect attempted to sell the baby to a buyer, who had paid her ₦530,000.

It was gathered that the suspect, who reportedly stole the child from her parents in the Tudun-Natsira area of Minna, Niger State Capital, was arrested while trying to board a luxurious bus to transport the child to Nnewi in Anambra State.

Disclosing the suspect’s arrest, Niger State Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), Abiodun Wasiu stated that the abducted girl-child has been reunited with her parents.

His words; “On October 25, 2023, at aabout 7:30 pm, one Mrs Blessing Jeremiah, 51 years of Keteren-Gwari, Minna was seen at luxurious bus park around Maitumbi bye-pass Minna, in an attempt to board a bus to travel with a three-year-old girl suspected to have been abducted.

“Police operatives attached to Tudun-Wada Div were immediately drafted to the park and arrested the suspect with the girl child. During interrogation, she confessed that she took the child named Rahanat Abubakar, from a compound in the Tudun-Natsira area of Minna on the same date at about 6:00 pm.

“She claimed that she intended to take the child to one Mrs Ejima at Nnewi, Anambra State who contracted her to get a female child for her at the rate of ₦530,000, while a sum of ₦230,000 was recovered from the suspect.

The police spokesperson added that the girl child has been reunited with her family, as the case is under investigation at SCID Minna.

He added that effort is ongoing to apprehend the said Ejima.

Damilare Famuyiwa is a journalist and media consultant with over seven years of experience.

