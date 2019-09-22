The police told newsmen in Ado-Ekiti that the 39-year-old Mercy Momoh was arrested at her residence in Odo area of the state capital by operatives of the command.

According to NAN reports, Momoh, who hails from Edo State, was alleged to have stolen the baby from his mother, Mrs Funmilayo Sunday, on Friday, at the state government secretariat.

She was said to have tricked the baby’s mother into following her to the secretariat under the guise of helping her influence the collection of some relief materials being given to flood victims by the state government.

The suspect was said to have asked the baby’s mother to help her buy a recharge card and that she should drop her phone and leave the baby with her.

Momoh was, however, alleged to have disappeared with the baby before the mother returned from the errand.

The command’s Spokesman, Caleb Ikechukwu (DSP), said that investigations were still ongoing to unravel the circumstances behind the incident.

“It is confirmed that the woman, who stole a two-month-old baby, has been arrested by the operatives of the Ekiti Police Command.

“The suspect is Mercy Momoh, a 39-yr-old lady from Edo State. She was apprehended through a tip off and will be prosecuted after the conclusion of investigations.

“The suspect was apparently nice to the mother of the victim and that was why she was able to get the baby easily.

“Investigations are still ongoing. More details will come on what really transpired."

Ikechukwu called on members of the public to be careful in their relationship with strangers, adding that they should not get carried away by any act of kindness being shown by them.