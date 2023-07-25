ADVERTISEMENT
Woman arrested for allegedly assaulting neighbour in Ogun

The police charged Tossu who lives in Ota with assault. The Prosecution Counsel, Insp O. Adaraloye, told the court that the defendant committed the offence on July 8 at about 7am at No.3 Alati Street, Ota, Ogun.

Adaraloye alleged that the defendant gave her neighbour a slap during a disagreement. He said that the offence contravened the provisions of Section 351 of the Criminal Code, Law of Ogun,2006. The defendant, however, pleaded not guilty.

Magistrate A.O.Adeyemi admitted Tossu to bail in the sum of ₦50,000 with one surety in like sum. Adeyemi ordered that the surety must reside within the court’s jurisdiction and just be gainfully employed.

She adjourned the court until July 27 for further hearing.

