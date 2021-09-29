RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Metro

Woman allegedly slaps policeman after heated argument over son's arrest

A 55-year-old woman, Maria Taiwo, was on Tuesday docked in an Ikeja Chief Magistrates’ Court for allegedly slapped a policeman.

The police charged Taiwo, hairdresser, who resides at 23, Calvary St., Obawole, Ogba, Lagos with assault and causing a breach of peace.

The Prosecution Counsel, Insp Olusegun Oke, told the court that the defendant committed the offence on Aug. 31 at Area “G”police command, Ogba.

Oke told the court that the woman committed the offence at the police station where her son was under arrest.

He said that an argument ensued between the defendant and Sgt. Ameh Elijah.

The offence, he said, contravened the provisions of sections 168 and 170 of the Criminal Law of Lagos State, 2015.

The defendant, however, pleaded not guilty to the charge.

Magistrate D.S. Odukoya admitted the defendant to bail in the sum of N100,000 with two sureties in like sum.

Odukoya adjourned the case until Nov. 3 for trial.

