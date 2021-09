Woman allegedly slaps policeman after heated argument over son's arrest

The Prosecution Counsel, Insp Olusegun Oke, told the court that the defendant committed the offence on Aug. 31 at Area “G”police command, Ogba.

Oke told the court that the woman committed the offence at the police station where her son was under arrest.

He said that an argument ensued between the defendant and Sgt. Ameh Elijah.

The offence, he said, contravened the provisions of sections 168 and 170 of the Criminal Law of Lagos State, 2015.

The defendant, however, pleaded not guilty to the charge.

Magistrate D.S. Odukoya admitted the defendant to bail in the sum of N100,000 with two sureties in like sum.