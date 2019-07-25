Describing the pregnancy as a very difficult one, the couple said that they lost a lot of money and had to sell off property to meet up with the cost of the decade-long pregnancy. Biodun and Lola Orebela got married in 2007, and they had their first child just a few months after their nuptials. In the interview, the couple claimed that Lola got pregnant a year after she gave birth to their first.

They discovered the pregnancy after the wife started having pregnancy symptoms, but medical tests showed she wasn’t actually pregnant. The negative hospital tests contradicted what the couple believed was the pregnancy for their second child.

Lola said she noticed something was not right when her stomach would grow and then get flat again. Their confusion was justified, however, since she still got pregnancy symptoms despite their negative hospital tests in addition to the growing and disappearing pregnancy belly.

There were many visits to hospitals and traditional healers to explain what was happening, but according to them the hospitals said there was no pregnancy but the doctors offered no other explanations. Their trips to traditional healers and herbalists only made them spend money to no avail.

The couple says that their problem reached an end when they visited a pastor, who fasted and prayed for them for days. Lola Orebela was able to give birth after the encounter.

Lola says she delivered her baby with the assistance of her supportive husband and a kind neighbour

This article was first published on AfriciaParent.com