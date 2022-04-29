RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Metro

Woman accuses husband of blinding her eye after marrying second wife

An Imo State-based woman, Constance Bathrlome, 45, who lost one of her eyes, has narrated how her husband started to abuse her after marrying a second wife.

Addressing journalists in Owerri, Imo State capital, Constance revealed that her husband started to abuse her after marrying a second wife.

Narrating her ordeal, Constance said, “I am married to Paschal Bathrlome, a lecturer in the French Department of the Federal Polytechnic, Nekede. We got married in 2010 but we had dated for eight years before we got married.

“I can’t see anything again with my right eye. My husband battered it. He got it blind after I opposed his decision to take our child to witness his court wedding with a woman from Canada whom he met on social media.

“My husband is 46 years old. He dragged me out of the house I built with him immediately he met the Nigerian woman, who lives in Canada.

“In March, my husband asked me and my only son to go to my father’s house to find out the reason why I had not conceived after our first child and that he would never love me again. When I left for my shop, he removed my property from the house. Our only child will be six years old in September.

“On April 10, 2022, he brought a new wife and introduced her to our only child; a lady he met on social media.

“On April 14, he came to my shop and took our only son without my consent and took him to our house which he chased me away from. I later went to the house to know why he took our child without my consent.

“We then started dragging our son. He beat me and hit my right eye. I begged him to take me to a hospital, but he refused. He said I deserved to be blind.

“I want him to restore my sight and give me the property I bought with him. Our property shouldn’t be sold. It should be left for our only child. I want justice.”

Corroborating Constance’s claim, her uncle Fidelis Nwebele, said Paschal was in the habit of maltreating his niece.

