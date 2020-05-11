Susan Njeri Wachiuri was accused of allegedly stabbing her boyfriend Kelvin Njenga at least 11 times following a row over who should clean utensils.

The Milimani Law Courts Judge James Wakiaga heard that Kelvin had visited Njeri to spend Easter holidays at her house when the two had a bitter disagreement.

According to the prosecution team, the incident happened the lovers had just enjoyed supper on April 9 at White House apartment within Tena estate in Nairobi.

Kelvin succumbed to fatal injuries. However, appearing before Wakiaga on Thursday, May 7, the 25-year-old woman denied any wrongdoing insisting she was very innocent.

She pleaded with the court to release her on bond pending hearing of the case.

"I apply to be admitted to bond. Article 49 of the Constitution allows all suspects arraigned for any offense to be admitted to bond," she pleaded.

The judge directed she make a formal bond application through the normal court procedures.

State prosecutor Wangui Gichuhi had asked the court to direct the suspect to file a formal application and a written submission for her response.

The court will resume on May 14 for hearing on whether or not the accused should be released.

