A 57-year-old woman from Ukraine has resurrected after being recently beaten up by her wicked neighbours for hours before being forced to dig her own grave in the local cemetery in which they buried.

Earlier this month, media outlets from the Ukrainian region of Poltava reported the shocking case of Nina Rudchenko, a woman who managed to survive after being buried alive by her violent neighbors.

According to Odditycentral.com, the woman told police that she was inside her house in the village of Marianske when two local brothers aged 27 and 30 stormed in and started hitting her with their fists and a baseball bat. The woman claims to have been badly beaten hours before blacking out and waking up at the local cemetery.

The two brothers, identified only as Oleg and Vladimir dragged the unconscious woman to the cemetery in the middle of the night, where they proceeded to wake her up by pouring cold water on her.

After gaining some level of consciousness, the assailants then ask her to dig up her own grave.

The poor victim narrated that as she struggled to handle the shovel, the two brothers kept telling her to give them her house, and threatening her that if she refused they will burn her sister and bury her son-in-law nearby.

As the grave was ready, she was instructed to lie in it and they covered her with the sand, thinking that she had died completely.

Nina told reporters that she remained calm as the pressure of the soil on top of her grew until the two assailants went away and she heard them asking themselves if she was dead already.

Being sure that the two men had left the cemetery, Nina managed to dig herself out with her hands and crawled back to her house, where she passed out before her sister subsequently found her lying on the floor and called the police, a video report by Ukrainian news station NTN said.

Nina was taken to a nearby hospital where doctors diagnosed her with several fractures, a concussion, and numerous bruises on her face, limbs, and torso.

From the hospital where she was recuperating under the care of medical staff and members of her family, the 57-year-old said that her head was still spinning and that she was still experiencing blackouts because of her head injuries.

The two brothers who attacked her had not been detained by police, so Nina was scared of returning home for fear of being attacked again.

Reports say Ukrainian police opened criminal proceedings against the two assailants under two articles: Part 2 of Art. 296 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine (hooliganism) and Art. 46 (deliberate imprisonment).

They admitted to attacking the woman but claimed they only did it as revenge for her stealing their dog, which disappeared about six months ago.

If found guilty, the brothers risk spending up to 5 years in prison, a punishment some people think is less severe for such a heinous crime.