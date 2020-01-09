Wizkid, Teckno, Yemi Alade, Omotola Jalade-Ekeinde, Ireti Doyle, Paul O support Joyful Joy Foundations’ charity fundraiser - Laughfest

The charity fundraiser was well attended with guests such as Wizkid, Teckno. Omotola Jalade-Ekeinde, Ireti Doyle, Beverly Nasuha Paulo, red carpet was hosted by Sophy Aiida.

Hosted by Chigurl, celebrities from across the entertainment industry graced the event in support of Osas mission to make Malaria a thing of the past.

Osas and Omoyola at Laughfest

Malaria is a risk for 97% of Nigeria's population and actress Osas Ighodaro who lost her sister to malaria has taken it upon herself to lead the fight to eradicate malaria from the nation through her Joyful Joy Foundation and last night presented LAUGH FEST, a variety show fundraising event which is now on its third year.

It was a night of laughter with comedy, performances and celebrity date bid, with Dj Obi on the decks.

Mercy and Ike

guest at joyful joy

Osas Ighodaro said: “The fight against malaria in Africa is so important to me not only because we lost my sister, Joy, who was with child to this deadly diseases, but because there is still so much outreach and education to be done in 2019 and beyond. I am so grateful to all our partners who have helped the fourth edition of Laughfest be such a huge success. To everyone donating and supporting you're helping children, women and communities living in extreme poverty fight this preventable disease. Your donation provides these children and their families with insecticide-treated mosquito nets, health care and education to prevent the disease. You are joining us to make a great impact and I’m so so thankful."

Osas at Laughfest2

Dilish at Laughfest

There were outstanding performances by Dbanj, Kenny Blaq, Buchi, Ushbebe, Jimmie The Entertainer and more. Up for celebrity date bids were Mercy Eke (BBN4 winner), Bryan Okwara, Latasha Ngwube, Dillish Matthews, Ayoola Ayolola, Mawuli Gavor, and more.

Over 4 million naira was raised for Laughfest 2019!

Osas at Laughfest

Laughfest was proudly sponsored by Terra Kulture, Tremendoc, - Echo it Out, Inspired by your Gifts, Moet and Chandon, Meditol, Nairabox, Girl hub Africa, Playnetwork. Joyful Joy was proudly supported by Bella Naija, Pulse, Olorisupergal, Asoebibella, Africa Movie Channel, Krakz, TW Magazine, Lagos Mums, Folio,Ngl.

Dbanj and Tola Odunsi

For more information on Laughfest

Instagram: @joyfuljoyFDN

Twitter: @joyfuljoyFDN

Wizkid at LaughFest

About Joyful Joy Foundation

The JoyfulJoy Foundation is an NGO pushing towards a malaria-free Africa and dedicated to directly providing service in the Sub-Saharan region, supporting empowerment amongst people living in distressed communities. The foundation exists to generate social and economic benefits within communities, by offering programs focused on health and wellness, equitable and sustainable access to clean water & food, and providing economic development opportunities

