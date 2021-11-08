Witnesses in Evans trial refuse to testify for security reasons

“We have two witnesses but they said they would not be able to come to court to testify, for security reasons.

“The second witness is the younger brother of the kidnap victim. They said they would prefer to testify over zoom.

“As a result, the prosecution will like to file an application for a zoom meeting,” Sule said.

Onwuamadike’s counsel, Mr Oyekunle Falabi, and Aduba’s counsel, Mr Emmanuel Ochai, did not oppose the prosecution’s request.

Before adjourning the case, Justice Oluwatoyin Taiwo expressed dissatisfaction at the slow pace of the trial.

“This is a 2017 case, it is a criminal case, and we ought to have concluded it by now,” she said.

Taiwo adjourned the case until Nov. 29 for hearing of the prosecution’s application.

NAN reports that the defendants are charged on four counts of kidnapping and unlawful possession of firearms.