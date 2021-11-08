RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Metro

Witnesses in Evans trial refuse to testify for security reasons

Authors:

News Agency Of Nigeria

Two prosecution witnesses in the trial of alleged kidnap kingpin, Chukwudumeme Onwuamadike alias Evans, and Victor Aduba, a dismissed army personnel, have refused to testify in court, citing security reasons.

Alleged notorious billionaire kidnapper, Chukwudumeme Onwuamadike, popularly known as Evans
Alleged notorious billionaire kidnapper, Chukwudumeme Onwuamadike, popularly known as Evans

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that state counsel, Mr Yusuf Sule, made the disclosure on Monday before an Ikeja Special Offences Court.

Recommended articles

“We have two witnesses but they said they would not be able to come to court to testify, for security reasons.

“The second witness is the younger brother of the kidnap victim. They said they would prefer to testify over zoom.

“As a result, the prosecution will like to file an application for a zoom meeting,” Sule said.

Onwuamadike’s counsel, Mr Oyekunle Falabi, and Aduba’s counsel, Mr Emmanuel Ochai, did not oppose the prosecution’s request.

Before adjourning the case, Justice Oluwatoyin Taiwo expressed dissatisfaction at the slow pace of the trial.

“This is a 2017 case, it is a criminal case, and we ought to have concluded it by now,” she said.

Taiwo adjourned the case until Nov. 29 for hearing of the prosecution’s application.

NAN reports that the defendants are charged on four counts of kidnapping and unlawful possession of firearms.

They are accused of kidnapping a businessman, Mr Sylvanus Ahamonu, holding him hostage for at least nine weeks and collecting a ransom of 420,000 dollars from his family.

Authors:

News Agency Of Nigeria

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

New Imo Speaker rallies support for Gov Uzodinma

New Imo Speaker rallies support for Gov Uzodinma

Nigeria facing new dimension of threats – Defence Minister laments

Nigeria facing new dimension of threats – Defence Minister laments

Maina jailed for stealing over N2 billion belonging to pensioners

Maina jailed for stealing over N2 billion belonging to pensioners

Speaker of Imo House of Assembly has been impeached

Speaker of Imo House of Assembly has been impeached

APGA's lead in Anambra election puts South East at political disadvantage – APC chieftain

APGA's lead in Anambra election puts South East at political disadvantage – APC chieftain

JAMB surprised by criticisms over remittance of operating surplus to FG

JAMB surprised by criticisms over remittance of operating surplus to FG

Vedic Hospital secures licences for their foreign doctors, promises improved services

Vedic Hospital secures licences for their foreign doctors, promises improved services

Lagos police investigate death of FAAN’s AGM

Lagos police investigate death of FAAN’s AGM

NDLEA intercepts cocaine, Meth enroute UK, Saudi Arabia

NDLEA intercepts cocaine, Meth enroute UK, Saudi Arabia

Trending

Miss Tourism loses crown 2 days after winning as her nude photos emerge online

Miss Tourism loses crown 2 days after winning as her nude photos emerge online

Ghanaian man gives cash to lover on Thursday to start business, witnesses her wedding on Saturday (video)

Meme-of-a-man-crying

“Arrest me, I can’t stand my wife anymore, I prefer prison” - 30-year-old man begs police

Man remanded in prison

Man arrested as several women complain that he’s been flashing his penis at them

Man arrested as several women complain that he’s been flashing his penis at them