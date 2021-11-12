RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Metro

Witness says he's scared to testify against Baba Ijesha in court – Prosecutor

The prosecution team of the Lagos State Government has told an Ikeja Special Offences Court that one of the witnesses set to testify against Nollywood actor Olanrewaju James alias Baba Ijesha is scared to testify in court.

Nollywood actor Baba Ijesha [NAN]
The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that state counsel, Mr Yusuf Sule, made the disclosure on Friday while explaining the absence of two witnesses slated to testify against the actor in his ongoing trial for sexual assault.

“My lord, the first witness is a police officer, he could not come to court today because he has been transferred and needs to get permission from where he was posted.

“The second witness could not come to court; he is jittery, he is scared to come to court.

“My lord, we will ensure that all the witnesses are in court by next week Friday,” the prosecutor said.

Following the submission, Justice Oluwatoyin Taiwo adjourned the case until Nov. 19 for continuation of trial.

NAN reports that James is facing a six-count charge bordering on indecent treatment of a child, sexual assault, attempted sexual assault by penetration and sexual assault by penetration.

The alleged offences contravene Sections 135, 259, 262, 263 and 262 of the Criminal Law of Lagos State, 2015.

Five witnesses have testified so far for the prosecution.

They include the alleged victim and her foster mother, actress and comedienne Damilola Adekoya alias Princess.

The others are a child expert, Mrs Olabisi Ajayi-Kayode; a medical doctor, Dr Aniekan Makanjuola; and a police officer, ASP Wahab Kareem.

