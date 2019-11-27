Coartem 80/480 & Coartem Dispersible is the first ACT prequalified by the World Health Organization (W.H.O.) for quality, efficacy and safety.

Coartem Dispersible is approved for infants and children as the the WHO guidelines support the use of dispersible tablets over suspension formulations for the treatment of malaria in children.

References:

WHO Prequalified Medicines List.- http://apps.who.int/prequal/query/ProductRegistry.aspx WHO Guidelines for the treatment of malaria 3rd Edition 2015. Page 16 Coartem Product Monograph _Final LR 4. Page 9 Novartis Annual Report 2016. Page 16 Coartem International Package Leaflet 2018. Page 3

With over 800m Malaria treatments delivered globally you too can enjoy no sick breaks with Coartem

This is a featured post.