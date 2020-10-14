With GOtv, you get the content you signed up for

Consumers have now begun cutting down expenses on “luxury” items and settling for items that basically afford them the same comfort and satisfaction. One of such is vacation.

Not only has this been banned in some countries but individuals have had to consider their “pockets” in these uncertain times brought on by the COVID-19 pandemic.

Another is the pay television which provides an avenue to not only keep abreast of what is going on in the world but also provide quality entertainment.

GOtv Nigeria has been the go-to platform that offers affordable subscription and an opportunity to select packages that suit consumer’s demands and “wallet”.

The range of mouth-watering programmes offered for each package has made it a preferred option for customers who seek to experience quality entertainment at an affordable fee. From local content on Africa Magic Channels- Epic, Family, Hausa, Yoruba and Igbo, ROK 2 and 3, to sports on all SuperSport channels; international movies on M-Net channels, BET, FOX; Telenovelas on Telemundo, Zee World; International shows on E! Entertainment and CBS Reality; Kiddies content on Nickelodeon, Cartoon Network and Jim Jam; International news on CNN, BBC and Al Jazeera; Music is also not left out on MTV Base, SoundCity and others. Customers also get to enjoy Free-to-Air channels- TVC, NTA, Channels TV, Galaxy, and ONtv

GOtv MAX is the highest GOtv package available. The package is designed for subscribers who desire the full range of content available on GOtv. On this package, you will find channels covering documentaries, sports, kids’ content, music, movie channels, and lots more. Subscribers on GOtv Max get to enjoy the international friendlies for sports lovers, kiddies show like PJ Mask on Disney Junior, and Henry Danger on Nickelodeon, The Johnsons on Africa Magic Family, keep up with hot and breaking news on BBC, CNN and Al Jazeera. The GOtv Max Package goes for 3600 Naira per month; with 90 channels to choose from. Click here to see the full channel list.

With GOtv, you get the content you signed up for

GOtv Jolli as the name implies is designed for customers who love the exciting thrill of sports! The driver of this package is the top sport channels available, alongside other entertainment channels ranging from movies, telenovelas, kiddies’ content and so much more. Subscribers get to follow their favorite novellas such as Iron Rose and Lord of the Skies on Telemundo, the UEFA Nations League on SS Football, Judge Judy on CBS Reality and Keeping up with the Kardashians on E!. The GOtv Jolli package goes for N2,460. Channels featured in the GOtv Jolli package are listed here.

GOtv Jinja package is a mid-range package for subscribers who are not particular about specific content and just want to stay entertained. The package has a movie channel, documentary, sports, news, kiddies, religious and general entertainment channels. This package favours subscribers who are more inclined to local entertainment as it features the Africa Magic Channels- Yoruba, Igbo and Hausa. You also get to listen to top and latest music on Sound City, Urban with a variety of other programmes such as Real Time, Spice TV, Nickelodeon, PBS kids and many more. The GOtv Jinja package costs N1,640 monthly. Here are all the channels included in this package.

The GOtv Smallie package is the lowest package GOtv offers. It is designed for customers that just need the basics and nothing more. Although this is the lowest package available, GOtv Nigeria ensures that customers remain entertained with loads of benefits. This package has one sports channel, 3 movie channels, kiddies, entertainment and lots more which are listed here. This package costs 800 Naira per month which is currently the cheapest in Nigeria, N2,100 per quarter and N6,200 annually.

All GOtv packages have been localized and content tailored exclusively for the Nigerian market. Customers get to pay a token for full television benefits on any package which is unique with quality entertainment guaranteed for everyone.

To be a #GoGetter, a term their loyal subscribers are known for, visit their website for more information and channel listing at www.gotvafrica.com

*This is a featured post.