It will be an evening of networking, TED-talks, dinner, entertainment, a powerful keynote speech from a global Icon and presentation of the distinguished WISCAR Award.

The conference is the final master class in the WISCAR 2019 calendar and it is designed to build on the message of community, solidarity and impact. The Keynote Speaker on this occasion is the Deputy Secretary General of the UN, Ms. Amina J. Mohammed OFR who will expound on the theme “I DO NOT WALK ALONE” showcasing how a support system of family, friends, mentors, community and partnerships can help on the collective journey towards fulfillment of a career.

Other key speakers and panelists at the conference will include Chief Sharon Ikeazor, Hon. Minister of State for Environment, the British High Commissioner to Nigeria, Ms. Catriona Laing CB, Chairman Security and Exchange Commission, Mr. Femi Lijadu, Hon. Tolu Akande-Sadipe, Member of the Federal House of Reps, Mrs. Fola Laoye CEO Health Markets Africa and Mr. Frank Aigbogu, Publisher Businessday. TED-talks will be delivered by Mr. Bankole Wellington (Banky W), cultural curator, Ugoma Adegoke and Peju Jaiyeoba WISCAR Alumni and Founder the Brown Button Foundation.

To flag-off the conference there will be a special mentorship walk on Saturday, 9th of November, 2019 between the hours of 8am to 10am. The walk which will begin at the Light House Grill Bar, Lekki will continue down the Lekki-Ikoyi bridge and back. The walk is aimed at promoting mentorship and role modelling as a tool for developing the next generation of women for leadership.

WISCAR is a non-profit organization founded by Amina Oyagbola, Lawyer and seasoned Corporate Services Executive. The organization is focused on empowering and developing professional women to contribute to development and nation building in Nigeria and by extension Africa through a 12-month structured mentoring program.

Now in its 12th year, WISCAR is continuing its tradition of annual outreach to working women aimed at mentoring them for professional growth, leadership success, and healthy family life.

To register for the mentorship walk and the annual conference, kindly visit www.wiscar.ng

