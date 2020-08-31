Despite the enormous advantages and productivity directly linked to having a diverse and inclusive board, corporate organizations in Nigeria lag behind significantly as the ratio of women to men in C-suite and Leadership positions remains significantly low.

In an attempt to bridge this gap for a more equal world, Women in Successful Careers (WISCAR), a not-for-profit organization focused on empowering women to contribute to the growth and development of Nigeria and indeed Africa, is pleased to announce the launch of the WIN-WITH-WISCAR WIN III mentorship programme. WIN III is the third and final level of the 3- tier mentoring programme that WISCAR has deliberately and strategically developed to address the need for mentorship among mid-level professionals desiring to propel their careers from general management to top executive and leadership positions.

The programme has been carefully designed and curated to equip career women with the knowledge, skills, competencies, network and visibility they require to catapult their careers. In addition to building specific competencies required for Executive Management WISCAR’s pioneer class of WIN III beneficiaries have the unique opportunity to be mentored by high profile, accomplished and experienced female exemplars and role models.

A highlight of the WIN III programme and made possible by a partnership with FCMB under their SHE VENTURES Programme, itself a unique proposition to support Nigerian Women, is the opportunity the mentees have to participate in psychometric evaluations and coaching that would help them gain further clarity as they progress in their careers.

Another unique feature of the WIN III programme is the novel WISCAR Mentor café where the mentees are afforded access to an online platform for mentor selection. The competencies that the programme seeks to build include but are not limited to Strategic thinking, Acting with power and influence, Advanced leadership skills, Advanced Networking skills, Advanced career management skills, Understanding Board management and much more.

Coming at a critical time in a COVID 19 era, the WIN III programme is a much needed capacity building initiative to support and close the gender gap at senior management levels. The programme kicked off in July 2020 with a special online induction ceremony attended by the distinguished WISCAR Patron, Ambassador Nozipho January-Bardill, International Diplomat, Gender Activist and former Corporate Executive who delivered the keynote address.

Also present were WISCAR Founder and Chairperson Amina Oyagbola, WISCAR Advisory Board members, Olufunke Amobi, Habiba Balogun, Inyang Osazuwa, Omolola Esan and WISCAR Executive Secretary Fabia Ogunmekan.

Distinguished mentors on this pioneer stream of the mentorship programme include Toki Mabogunje President Lagos Chamber of Commerce and Industry, Suzanne Iroche Former MD of Finbank, Oyinkan Adewale Director FBN Quest, Yvonne Fasinro MD and Head Sub-Saharan Africa at Bank of America, Eme Essien Lore Country Manager IFC, Adesimbo Ukiri CEO Avon Healthcare, Funmi Omo Former MD African Alliance and Cecilia Akintomide Non-Executive Director First Bank to mention a few.

WISCAR, in its 12 years of operation has impacted over 8000 women through its structured mentoring programme and various open series programmes and conferences. The organisation continues to make strides as it distinguishes itself as the premier mentorship organisation in Nigeria focused on developing women to build a better nation.

