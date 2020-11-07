Launches 2020 leadership and mentoring conference

Highlights the power of togetherness in building an envisaged future

With steady steps, unwavering focus, and an undaunted resolve while uplifting each other, WISCAR plans a virtual walk in anticipation of its 2020 Leadership and Mentoring conference themed ‘The Future we want’. Women in Successful Careers (WISCAR) is a non-profit organization focused on empowering and developing professional women in the professions and enterprise.

WISCAR goes virtual with its 2020 Mentoring Walk

The foundation is committed to closing the gender gap and inspiring women to attain leadership position in politics, business and career. As part of the organization’s effort’s in championing women inclusivity across the continent, WISCAR will commence its 2020 mentoring Walk on Saturday, 7th of November 2020.

Riding on the virtual wave, WISCAR’s mentoring walk will kick-off at 7am on the 7th of November 2020 and lasts till the 21st of November 2020. The exciting and motivating experience is not just for women, male supporters from across the continent are given the opportunity to walk together in solidarity to a unified cause of an expected future.

WISCAR goes virtual with its 2020 Mentoring Walk

The message is clear, taking bold steps towards an envisage future.

The Saturday’s Walk is the first edition of the virtual mentoring walk and it promise to be fun, enhance wellbeing and allow friends and patrons of the WISCAR community to walk at their convenience and at their own pace for three weeks. WISCAR has overcome the social distancing challenges posed by the pandemic by going online and creating virtual social groups for pre-recorded visuals from members.

WISCAR goes virtual with its 2020 Mentoring Walk

The process aims to showcase the reliance of women and the power of many. It also aims to applaud sisterhood, brotherhood, solidarity, community networks and the overall humanity many of us have displayed through this pandemic.

Filled with excitement and great expectations, Amina Oyagbola, the Founder of WISCAR, an experienced Corporate Director, Business Consultant and mentor expressed her expectations for the virtual walk. To her, the 2020 mentoring virtual walk is in tune with this year’s conference theme ‘The Future we want’ which simply means the act of proactive collaboration and partnerships towards building a dream future.

WISCAR goes virtual with its 2020 Mentoring Walk

Through collectively taking bold strides, at no defined pace, all participants would gradually draw closer to a desired future by learning and mastering the impact of the power of many.

As we know, WISCAR is an organization that offers leadership and structured mentoring programs focused on empowering professional women in diverse careers in the formal and informal economy. Thus, WISCAR mentoring walk is about lifting each other up and supporting and enabling each and everyone one of us to thrive and succeed.

WISCAR goes virtual with its 2020 Mentoring Walk

Supporters, members and progress loving citizens are encouraged to register on the WISCAR’s Website – www.wiscar.ng/virtual-walk/ for a free access to the online group created specifically for a-round-the-clock update on the Walk.

Also, to ensure that you do not miss out of the exciting moments, follow WISCAR on their social media pages; @WinWithWISCAR on Twitter; @wiscarng on Instagram; and @WinWithWISCAR on Facebook. You can subscribe to WISCAR’s YouTube to view life updates from the event.

WISCAR goes virtual with its 2020 Mentoring Walk

As a participant, you can also share your walk videos; step counts; and moments using the official hashtags for the event which includes; #walkwithwiscar #walkingtowardsabetterfuture #thefuturewewant #togetherwecan #equityandequalityforall. Remember to wear your WISCAR official T-shirt while capturing your experience.

There is no doubt that WISCAR is here to shed light and bring hope! Which is precisely what the people need, a boost of energy to create our own future. This virtual walk is definitely one to look forward to, and you can have it all by simply going to the website www.wiscar.ng/virtual-walk/ and register.

*This is a featured post.