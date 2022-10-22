RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Metro

Winners Pastor slumps, dies after morning prayer in Kogi

News Agency Of Nigeria

A pastor in charge of Living Faith in Lokoja, Pastor Fred Attabo, 68, is dead, the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports.

Okolo, however, refused to speak further on incident, promised to issue a statement later.

Attabo slumped and died in his office shortly after a morning prayer programme held at the church at Lokogoma, in Lokoja metropolis of Kogi.

“Our senior pastor slumped in his office shortly after Friday’s Covenant Hour of Prayer this morning

“When it happened, we took him to the Specialist Hospital, Lokoja, for medical attention.

“We accepted his death in good faith and have taken his body to the mortuary at Specialist Hospital, Lokoja,” a parishioner said.

