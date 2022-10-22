Winners Pastor slumps, dies after morning prayer in Kogi
A pastor in charge of Living Faith in Lokoja, Pastor Fred Attabo, 68, is dead, the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports.
Attabo slumped and died in his office shortly after a morning prayer programme held at the church at Lokogoma, in Lokoja metropolis of Kogi.
“Our senior pastor slumped in his office shortly after Friday’s Covenant Hour of Prayer this morning
“When it happened, we took him to the Specialist Hospital, Lokoja, for medical attention.
“We accepted his death in good faith and have taken his body to the mortuary at Specialist Hospital, Lokoja,” a parishioner said.
