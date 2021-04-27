RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Metro

Winners of Maltina School Games 2020 receives prizes (Photos)

Authors:

Pulse Mix

Nigeria's number one malt brand, Maltina, has handed over prizes to the winners of the 2020 Maltina School Games during a private ceremony in Lagos.

L-R Dr Obafunsho Usman, Treasurer Nigeria School Sport Federation Anifowose Sikirat, Winner Best Athlete Junior Girls Category and Mr Hilson Mbara, Trade Marketing Execution Manager- Strategic Programs, Nigerian
L-R Dr Obafunsho Usman, Treasurer Nigeria School Sport Federation Anifowose Sikirat, Winner Best Athlete Junior Girls Category and Mr Hilson Mbara, Trade Marketing Execution Manager- Strategic Programs, Nigerian Pulse Nigeria

The prize-giving event which was rescheduled as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic, was organized to honour secondary school athletes who have excelled in 100m and 200m race, 4x100m, as well as javelin and shot put.

Recommended articles

The winning athletes were chosen across four sub-categories including; Junior and Senior Girls' category and Junior and Senior Boys' category.

Dr Mrs Oluyomi Oluwasanmi representing executive chairman Lagos State Sports Commission Mr Sola Aiyepetu Mrs Olabisi Joseph, President Nigerian School Sport Federation, Mrs Titilayo Solarin representing the H
Dr Mrs Oluyomi Oluwasanmi representing executive chairman Lagos State Sports Commission Mr Sola Aiyepetu Mrs Olabisi Joseph, President Nigerian School Sport Federation, Mrs Titilayo Solarin representing the H Pulse Nigeria

Speaking during the prize-giving event, Brand Manager, Maltina, Chiamaka Efulu said, "The Maltina School Games has been an avenue for us to support the all-round development of young people through physical activity and sport across the country and we are grateful for the success of the 2020 games. It is so delightful to decorate our winners and we remain committed to continue sharing happiness today and beyond as a brand."

L-R Comrade Austin Jonah, Secretary-General, Nigeria School Sport Federation Ojo Joy, Winner Best Athlete Senior Girls Category and Nwachukwu Ajulor, Media and Brand PR Manager Nigerian Breweries Plc at the Malti
L-R Comrade Austin Jonah, Secretary-General, Nigeria School Sport Federation Ojo Joy, Winner Best Athlete Senior Girls Category and Nwachukwu Ajulor, Media and Brand PR Manager Nigerian Breweries Plc at the Malti Pulse Nigeria

Some of the winners that were awarded include; Anifowose Sikirat, a student of Ijaiye Housing Estate Junior school, who won gold medals in both 100m and 4 x 100m races; Ojo Joy, another student from Ijaiye Housing Estate Junior school who won three gold medals in 100m, 200m, and 4×100m race in the Senior Girls' category.

L-R Mrs Okelola Oludara Tutor GeneralPermanent Secretary Education District VI Mrs Titilayo Solarin Tutor GeneralPermanent Secretary Education District 1 Mr Oyetunde Oladipupo, Principal Ijaye Housing Estate Se
L-R Mrs Okelola Oludara Tutor GeneralPermanent Secretary Education District VI Mrs Titilayo Solarin Tutor GeneralPermanent Secretary Education District 1 Mr Oyetunde Oladipupo, Principal Ijaye Housing Estate Se Pulse Nigeria

Other winners include Okon Moses from Euba Junior Secondary school, who won a gold medal in the 400m and 4×100m races, as well as a silver medal in the 100m race; Nnedum Onyebuchi, a student from CRC Amesi-Anambra who won himself a well-deserved gold medal in Javelin and Shot Put - making him the overall winner in the Senior Boys' category.

Anifowose Sidika Winner Best Athlete Girls Category
Anifowose Sidika Winner Best Athlete Girls Category Pulse Nigeria

These four winners from the four different sub-categories went home with a cash prize of 500,000 naira while the top three participants across all the games received a gold, silver and bronze medal respectively; and all gold medalists in all four locations received an HP laptop each, in addition to their medals.

Kehinde Kadiri, Portfolio Manager for Non Alcoholic Drinks, Nigerian Breweries Plc with Overall Winner Ojo Joy
Kehinde Kadiri, Portfolio Manager for Non Alcoholic Drinks, Nigerian Breweries Plc with Overall Winner Ojo Joy Pulse Nigeria

The grand prize of 1 million naira was presented to the overall best athlete.

Other attendees at the prize-giving ceremony include, Mrs. Titilayo Solarin Tutor General/Permanent Secretary Education District 1 who represented the Honourable Commissioner of Education Mrs Folasade Adefisayo; Sandra Amachree, Senior Media and Brand PR Manager Nigerian Breweries Plc; Chiamaka Efulu, Brand Manager, Maltina; Hilson Mbara, Trade Marketing Execution Manager, Strategic Programs, NB Plc and Kehinde Kadiri, Portfolio Manager for Non Alcoholic Drinks, Nigerian Breweries Plc

Okon Moses Winner Best Athlete Junior Male Category
Okon Moses Winner Best Athlete Junior Male Category Pulse Nigeria

The Maltina School Games is a competition organized by Maltina to engage young people in different track and field activities.

*This is a featured post.

Authors:

Pulse Mix

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Avocado Pear: The health benefits of this fruit are priceless

Actress Rachel Bakam is dead

Google honours Oliver De Coque on his 74th posthoumous birthday

Man stabs Chief Imam to death over alleged love affair with wife

5 natural ways to make your teeth white and shiny

How to deal when you no longer find your partner attractive

Meet 7-year-old Fotocopy; the hottest Ghanaian rapper at the moment (WATCH)

Dangote: Cement price from our factories is between N2,450 and N2,510 per bag, VAT inclusive

Osun Govt vows to punish 3 school principals for allowing group to speak to students on Yoruba Nation