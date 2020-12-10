The former was an exciting and colourful family challenge while the latter was an Instagram-live cooking challenge built into its ongoing ‘Jara’ campaign.

Winners of the family challenge identified by their social media handles are: @biddy_pre, @pamstar0413 and @dami.specialy12.

According to @biddy_pre, “We enjoyed great family bonding, which also brought out the creativity in all of us. We are indeed delighted and grateful to Three Crowns milk and FrieslandCampina WAMCO. We are excited as winners and our loyalty to the brand is guaranteed.”

The family challenge was held all through September 2020 and was staged digitally in line with the protocol restrictions of COVID-19. A dance choreography in traditional attire was showcased on the brand’s social media handles as a guide.

Consumers were then invited to recreate online their own videos showing their mums and family members performing dance steps in their preferred attire. Properly tagged and posted videos were then collated and judged. The top five entries were picked and posted on the brand’s page for followers to vote for their top three winning families.

The Instagram live cooking session gave an opportunity for mums and their families to prepare healthy breakfasts with expert chefs - #Geenafoodiesandspice and #TheKitchenMuse.

Entries were judged based on creativity and meal presentation and winners were rewarded with shopping vouchers and other exciting gifts.

The winners of the cooking challenge also identified by their social media handles are: @unque.mum.b, @gina.rine, @chuga_pearl, and @Djabites.

In her post @unque.mum.b, stated “I have always been fascinated by the uniqueness of Three Crowns milk, especially its love for and celebration of mums across Nigeria. I have always benefited from its various initiatives. Winning this time further cements my relationship with the brand and Three Crowns already has an ambassador in me.”

More than 900,000 Instagram users who viewed and responded to the #TCCookAlong challenge preferred Team #Geenafoodiesandspice while 750,000 favoured Team #TheKitchenMuse.

While congratulating all the winners on its handles, Three Crowns said to everyone who joined the #TCJara challenge, “We appreciate our heart heroes’ commitment to eating healthy with Three Crowns milk. Stay fit and stress less to keep your hearts healthy every day.”

According to the Marketing Manager, Three Crowns, Omolara Banjoko, “The Family Dance Off Challenge was a unique and very significant part of the “Jara to the Heart of the Home” campaign, which Three Crowns recently executed and through which it has been showcasing its unique care for all mothers across trade channels including the open retail market and neighborhood stores in Lagos, Abuja, Ibadan, Ilorin, Aba, Benin and Enugu.”

She added that the Family Dance-off Challenge highlighted how Three Crowns milk cares for the heart and, in particular, mums’ hearts through dancing while strengthening family bonds.

On her part, Chioma Otisi-Igwe, Brand Manager, Three Crowns, emphasized that the Family Dance Off was, among other things, “an expression of the brand’s desire to keep mums’ hearts healthy through active lifestyles and healthy nutrition.”

Three Crowns ‘Jara’ campaign ran from July through October 2020 across all trade channels including the open retail market and neighborhood stores in Lagos, Abuja, Ibadan, Ilorin, Aba, Benin and Enugu.

Over 40,000 shoppers participated in the “Jara” offer across the selected locations and stores, and this attracted almost two million participants to the #TCFamilyDanceOff and #TCCookAlong challenges.

Three Crowns is a leading Nigerian milk brand from the stable of FrieslandCampina WAMCO, Nigeria’s foremost dairy company for over 60 years. The Company believes that milk is an essential nutrient for every individual. As Nigeria’s leading low cholesterol milk brand, Three Crowns has nourished mothers and their families for more than 30 years with essential vitamins and minerals that support their well-being.

Three Crowns is the first milk brand to show care for mothers and acknowledges the important role they play in the family. The brand recognizes that when mothers as primary caregivers are taken care of, this positively impacts the care they give to their families. The brand has thus given itself the patriotic task of encouraging women to eat and live healthy, thereby making the family happy.

