RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Metro

Windstorm kills 1, displaces 575 in Imo community

Authors:

News Agency Of Nigeria

A windstorm which occurred on Wednesday in Umuejem Community in Owerri West Local Government Area of Imo has killed a middle aged man and injured three others.

Windstorm kills 1, displaces 575 in Imo community. [thenewwatcher]

Pulse Nigeria

Mr Chidi Ogundu, the Acting Head of the National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA), Imo-Abia Operations Office, confirmed this to the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Thursday.

Recommended articles

Ogundu said, after he led the Agency’s team on an assessment tour of the disaster area, that 575 persons in the community were displaced while 35 houses and business premises were damaged.

“We are conducting a joint assessment with other humanitarian agencies in Owerri to ascertain the level of damage caused by the windstorm.

“It was evident from the assessment that the windstorm wreaked havoc at Umuejem village in Obinze community causing wide range of damage.

“Residential buildings, churches, business premises and critical infrastructure were completely destroyed leaving a lot of people in agony,” he said.

He said that at the time of the assessment by the joint team one life was lost while three persons were injured and sent to the hospitals for treatment.

He said that the assessment further revealed that millions of naira worth of goods and property were damaged.

Ogundu commiserated with the victims adding that having assessed the extent of damage caused by the disaster the agency would alert relevant authorities for possible assistance.

Authors:

News Agency Of Nigeria

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

BBNaija's Mercy Eke shows off newly acquired Mercedes Benz G Wagon

Names of all 112 Chibok girls left with Boko Haram and 4 other things to remember about 2014 abduction

Bisola Aiyeola opens up on pausing music for Nollywood

The full details behind Rita Edochie, Prophet Odumeje and Ada Jesus' drama

Girlfriend of South African rapper AKA dies after falling off the 10th floor of a hotel building

5 reasons you should flirt in your relationship

2021 UTME: JAMB says candidates no longer need e-mail address for registration

Peruzzi says he never had sex with Davido's estranged fiancee

Federal government calls Governor Obaseki a liar, denies printing N60billion for states