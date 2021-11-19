What’s more interesting is, you can be one of 20 grand prize winners of items such as air conditioners, generators, LED TVs amongst many more. The grand prize winners will be picked via a social media live draw on the 3rd of December 2021.
Win big in the vivo Black Friday Super Promo
Excitement is rolling this month with vivo’s Black Friday Super Promo and now is the time for you to win in the #vivoBlackFridaySuperPromo promo. You get instant gifts when you buy any vivo smartphone from now up until the 30th of November 2021.
There are also 100 vivo branded goodie bags to be won and all you need to do qualify is:
STEP 1 - Buy any vivo smartphone within any authorised retail store nationwide
STEP 2 - Give your contact details to the vivo in-store promoter
It's the Black Friday season of winning from vivo Nigeria so be sure to take part of it before the promo ends on the 30th of November 2021 (Terms and Conditions apply).
Check out @vivo_nigeria on Instagram, Facebook @vivo, vivo Nigeria facebook fans club and vivoMobileNigeria for updates and be the first to know about amazing offers.
