Make this December, a one to remember!
Win an iPhone 13 and more from Indomie Cafe!
Hurry now, go to @indomiecafe Instagram page, click the link in their bio, or visit any of their outlets.
All you have to do is:
1. Order a meal from @Indomiecafe worth ₦3000 or more
2. Scan the QR code on the flyer you will receive and fill your details
3. WIN an Iphone13, Netflix subscriptions, Perfumes, Hair extensions, shopping vouchers and many more
Hurry now, go to @indomiecafe Instagram page, click the link in their bio, or visit any of their outlets
200+ giveaways going out this December! ORDER NOW 🍴😍
#DecemberAtIndomieCafe #IndomieCafe
This is a featured post.
JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!
Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:
Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng