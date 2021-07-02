RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Metro

Win a Share of ₦250 Million — betBonanza Drops & Wins Promo

betBonanza has made it possible for Nigerians to enjoy international casino experience and rewarding benefits for it.

betBonanza, Nigeria’s top gaming brand has joined forces with Pragmatic Play to give Casino customers a chance of winning amazing cash prizes in the ₦250 Million Naira Drops & Wins promotion.

The offer is open at betbonanza.com/casino to everyone who has a smartphone, and players will experience worldclass casino entertainment, plus a share of the mega sum of Two Hundred and Fifty Million Naira (₦250,000,000)!

Drops & Wins promotion is the first-ever casino network promotion with a massive prize pool of ₦250 Million Naira in Nigeria. betBonanza has made it possible for Nigerians to enjoy international casino experience and rewarding benefits for it.

betBonanza has the biggest collection of online casino games in Nigeria, with over 400 interesting casino games across Slots, Table games, Jackpot games and so on. The new Drops and Wins promotion will offer non-stop mobile casino entertainment to players and reward them with mouth-watering daily and weekly money prizes.

Getting a share of the Daily Prize Drops is easy. A player just needs to enter the casino and make one or more spins in any promo game. From each spin of the reels, an instant cash prize could emerge anytime. Players can spin many times every day and win multiple prizes too!

A player could also get the week’s grand prize from the Tournament. A player needs to grab the highest value win relative to their stake for the chance to climb the leaderboard and win massive amounts of money at the end of each week!

How to win in the Drops & Wins promotion.

Eligible Games for the Daily Drops & Wins

Take part in the betBonanza Drops and Win promotion today for a chance to hit that Jackpot! Play here.

