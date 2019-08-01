We have pointed out a few ways to save that cash that we are working so hard for:

Free Wi-fi Zones:

Did you know, that various malls, coffee shops, offices, airports and other locations have free WiFi? Even recently, Google launched free WiFi stations. See, life is bae, we just need to find the ’bae’ areas. Find these locations and work your butt off or chill.

2. Lite Apps

This is another simple thing that a lot of us don’t know about. Lite Apps are abbreviated versions of software applications that use less data, are very optimized, and load faster than standard versions. Apps like Facebook and Twitter have lite versions. You can click on the links to download: Facebook Lite; Twitter Lite. You’re Welcome!

3. Awoof Express:

Promo deals are the perfect opportunities to cut out spending on Airtime and Data. For instance, MTN adds extra for every time you recharge with VTU. If it’s below N100, you get 5% awoof, and if it’s above N100, you get 10% awoof, You can even get started by dialling *904# or by going to the nearest ATM to recharge. Again, you are very welcome.

4. Buy In Bulk:

This seems so ‘ordinary’, but save N1,000 here, another N2,5000 there and you don’t know what you might end up harvesting. Buying constantly used items in bulk is actually a lifesaver. Try it out and see what happens in 3 months.

For instance, you will be surprised how much money you could save if you buy 3 months worth of your usual laundry essentials.

For all these tips we have given, we will collect a cheque. Thank you very much.

