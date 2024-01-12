ADVERTISEMENT
Wife tries to kill husband for suggesting church change after 15 years

The petitioner who resides in Nyanya, made the allegations in a divorce petition he filed against his wife in court.

“I now live in fear in my own house. My wife has made several attempts to kill me, because I told her to return to the church we have been attending since we got married 15 years ago.

“On the first occasion she carried a cutlass wanting to attack me, but I was lucky to grab her hand and took the cutlass away from her.

“On another occasion, she tried to grab my penis but failed. She grabbed my neck tightly, my children saved me from her,” he said.

He also told the court that she no longer plays her role in the family as a wife as she is always in the church. The respondent, Mary who is a cleaner, denied the allegations.

The presiding judge, Doocivir Yawe, advised the couple to reconcile for the sake of the children and adjourned the matter until January 16, for report of settlement or continuation of hearing.

