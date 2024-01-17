ADVERTISEMENT
'I still love him,' wife tells court to reject her divorce request, husband disagrees

News Agency Of Nigeria

The woman had earlier approached the court for divorce saying her husband stopped performing his duties.

The judge ordered the two to resolve their issues (image used for illustration) [Within Nigeria]

The petitioner, who sought for divorce on grounds of impotence, said she married her husband Jalija 27 years ago.

"My Lord though my husband refused to follow the court order for him to perform his duties as a man, I still love him," she said.

Responding, Jalija, said, "My landlord gave us a quit notice, so she moved out of our home. I told her I wanted us to move from Dakwa because of transportation to my place of work, but she rented her own place and moved out on December 31.

"Since she told the court that I cannot perform my duties as her husband, the court should grant her request for divorce. I do not love her anymore," he said.

The judge, Saminu Suleiman, however ordered Jalija to take his wife to where he lives, provide and take care of her according to his capability. Sulieman also ordered the court police officer to accompany the couple to the respondent's residence to verify where he stays and adjourned the matter until January 26.

The News Agency of Nigeria(NAN) reports that the petitioner had earlier approached the court for divorce saying that her husband stopped performing since he started having an affair with another woman.

"I got married when I was 16. I have never been with any other man but my husband," she said.

