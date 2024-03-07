ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Metro

Wife tearfully tells court that her husband left matrimonial bed for months

News Agency Of Nigeria

The husband informed the court that he had some challenges in his business and could not provide for the family.

Wife tearfully tells court that her husband left matrimonial bed for months
Wife tearfully tells court that her husband left matrimonial bed for months

Recommended articles

Nagode-Allah had approached the court seeking to divorce her husband, Ismail Gobir, on grounds of lack of love and care to her and the children. The applicant, while explaining how her husband had abandoned their matrimonial bed for months, could not, however, hold her emotions as she burst into tears.

He does not care about how I feel, and he has stopped asking where I get the food I cook for the family from; he just eats and goes out every day.

“He has abandoned our matrimonial bed for me and the children, as he now sleeps on the couch in the living room, without any affection or care.

ADVERTISEMENT

“I struggle to sell Garri for a living and even go around to borrow money in order to feed the family, but my husband does not care to know,” she said.

She, therefore, prayed the court to dissolve the Islamic marriage between the two parties. In his response, Gobir told the court he had some challenges in his business and could not, as a result, provide for the family.

According to him, things were not like this before. While acknowledging the hard work and efforts of his wife in providing for the family, he accused her of coming home late and answering too many phone calls. Nevertheless, he said he was still interested in the marriage and pleaded for more time to enable him to settle amicably with his wife.

The presiding judge, Hammad Ajumonbi, blamed the respondent for abandoning his matrimonial bed and for his lack of love and affection. Ajumonbi told the wife to exercise more patience and endurance as all marriages have their challenges.

Nonetheless, he said while marriage should not be forced on anyone, there must be room for settlement, especially when children are involved. The court adjourned the case until March 20 for report of settlement.

News Agency Of Nigeria

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

FCTA demolishes structures at Games village for violating Govt's directive

FCTA demolishes structures at Games village for violating Govt's directive

Gov Yahaya clears inherited ₦7 billion gratuity arrears for Gombe retirees

Gov Yahaya clears inherited ₦7 billion gratuity arrears for Gombe retirees

NLC members in Lagos want ₦794k minimum wage per month for Nigerian workers

NLC members in Lagos want ₦794k minimum wage per month for Nigerian workers

NLC members in FCT want ₦709k minimum wage per month for Nigerian workers

NLC members in FCT want ₦709k minimum wage per month for Nigerian workers

Tinubu plans to use science, technology to solve Nigeria's problems

Tinubu plans to use science, technology to solve Nigeria's problems

Top 7 APC members who have blamed Buhari for economic hardship

Top 7 APC members who have blamed Buhari for economic hardship

Nigeria becomes first to receive new vaccine to curb meningitis outbreaks

Nigeria becomes first to receive new vaccine to curb meningitis outbreaks

Witness confirms forgery in documents Emefiele used to pay election observers $6.2m

Witness confirms forgery in documents Emefiele used to pay election observers $6.2m

Matawalle wants to arrest anyone calling for military coup in Nigeria

Matawalle wants to arrest anyone calling for military coup in Nigeria

Pulse Sports

'The girls run faster than 10.9' - Usain Bolt responds, laughs at comparison with Kylian Mbappe

'The girls run faster than 10.9' - Usain Bolt responds, laughs at comparison with Kylian Mbappe

AFCON 2023: NFF pays Jose Peseiro ₦1.3 billion despite Super Eagles disappointing loss to Ivory Coast

AFCON 2023: NFF pays Jose Peseiro ₦1.3 billion despite Super Eagles disappointing loss to Ivory Coast

Above Rohr and below Keshi: Where does Jose Peseiro rank among Nigeria’s Super Eagles' greatest-ever managers?

Above Rohr and below Keshi: Where does Jose Peseiro rank among Nigeria’s Super Eagles' greatest-ever managers?

Look away Man United fans, funny stat shows onesidedness of Manchester Derby

Look away Man United fans, funny stat shows onesidedness of Manchester Derby

Popular TV host Kate Abdo makes it official with boyfriend, cuddles up with him on Instagram post

Popular TV host Kate Abdo makes it official with boyfriend, cuddles up with him on Instagram post

Sha'Carri Richardson's Nike falls to New Balance in revenue growth for 2023

Sha'Carri Richardson's Nike falls to New Balance in revenue growth for 2023

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

He was stabbed in the presence of his children [Punch]

Unknown assailants trail photographer to his apartment, stab him to death

The fire spread to 10 rooms in the compound [iReporter]

3-year-old boy burns to death in candle-caused building fire

Activist drags MTN, Airtel, Glo to court for blocking Nigerians phone lines

Activist drags MTN, Airtel, Glo to court for blocking Nigerians phone lines

TV and mattress thief arrested by fetish priest’s bees runs around with stolen items

TV and mattress thief arrested by fetish priest’s bees runs around with stolen items