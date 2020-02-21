Justice Ahmad Tijjani Badamasi of a Kano High Court, on Friday, February 21, 2020, sentenced one Rashida Saidu to death by hanging.

Saidu was convicted for killing her husband, Dr Adamu Ali, who was until his death, a staff of the Federal College of Education, Kano.

According to Prosecution Counsel, Mariam Jilbrin, Saidu engaged her husband in fisticuffs at their residence in Dorayi Quarters, during which she pushed him down from a storey building, which eventually led to his death.

In his ruling, the judge held that it is beyond reasonable doubt that Saidu was pivotal to the death of her 56-year-old husband.

A relative of the deceased, Ali Usman, who reacted to the judgement on behalf of the family, said with the judgement of the court, the right of the deceased has been upheld, observing that justice has come the way of the deceased barely a year after his death.