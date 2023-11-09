Wife seeks divorce, wants husband to write undertaking over threat

The petitioner told the Area Court at Centre-Igboro in Ilorin that the respondent had also been threatening her life since she indicated that she was no longer interested in the marriage.

“He has been threatening me with all sorts of things, and I can remember that he cut part of my hair before leaving the house.

“So, I want him to write an undertaking not to hurt me in any way as he threatened,” she said.

ADVERTISEMENT

The petitioner also wanted the court to collect the sum of N80,000 belonging to her from the respondent.

She said she had given it to him to help her purchase a piece of land.

“I want him to pay back my money because I borrowed the money for the purpose of buying land, but he refused to buy it since last year,” Olatunji said.

The petitioner, however, told the court that she would be leaving the respondent to God for His judgment, “since he denies owing the said amount”.

The respondent on his part agreed to the divorce application, saying that he and his family had agreed to allow her leave, but denied owing the petitioner.

ADVERTISEMENT

He also denied the allegation of threatening the petitioner.

The presiding Judge, AbdulKadir Ahmed, thereby dissolved the Islamic marriage between the two parties based on mutual agreement.

The court ordered that the petitioner should observe the three-month Iddah period, as prescribed by Islam before she could marry again.

Ahmed, however, said that the issue of threat could not be easily decided, except if the petitioner produced the evidence or witness to back it up.