Wife seeks divorce over husband’s inability to provide food

A housewife, Rabi Mohammed, on Wednesday approached a Grade I Area Court, Kubwa seeking the dissolution of her marriage over alleged failure by her husband, Atiku Adamu, to provide food.

Mohammed said that she married Adamu according to Islamic Personal Law for four years.

She accused Adamu of failing to provide funds for her feeding and general maintenance in the last two years.

”He has not visited me in two years and does not take proper care of me. I cannot bear it anymore,” Mohammed said.

She urged the court to dissolve the marriage on the grounds of her husband’s absence, lack of care and feeding.

The respondent had however been served court summons twice but failed to appear in court.

The judge, Muhammad Adamu ordered that the respondent should be served with the court summons again.

He adjourned the matter until Aug.15 for hearing.

