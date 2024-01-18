ADVERTISEMENT
Wife wants divorce over husband’s denial of sex, masturbation, physical abuse

News Agency Of Nigeria

The businesswoman also accused her husband of beating her in the presence of their children.

Unekwu, in a divorce petition filed against her estranged husband, Matthias, at the court, accused him of engaging in masturbation, physical and psychological abuse and denying her of her conjugal rights.

“My husband has long stopped having intimacy with me; I have done all that I can, but he still will not.

“On one occasion, I caught him masturbating when I asked him why, he said he saw something online that he wants to practice,” she said.

The petitioner told the court that her husband came home late and his reason was that he found more pleasure outside than at home. Unekwu also accused her husband of beating her in the presence of their children.

My husband is constantly physically abusing and harassing me in front of our children.

“Any little provocation my husband would immediately slap me and follow it up with endless abuses,’’ she stated.

The petitioner prayed the court to grant her the custody of the only child of the marriage and dissolve the marriage between her and her husband. The respondent, Matthias, who is a businessman, was present in court but denied the allegations.

The presiding judge, Thelma Baba, advised the couple to explore reconciliation and adjourned the matter until January 31, for a report of settlement or for the case to go into the hearing.

