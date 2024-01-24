ADVERTISEMENT
Wife seeks divorce after 25 years, cites husband's alleged fetishism, partiality

News Agency Of Nigeria

The statement by the wife showed that all efforts to reconcile the couple had failed.

The Presiding Judge, Hammad Ajumonbi, while delivering judgment, said that the statement by the petitioner, Ramat, showed that all efforts to reconcile the couple had failed.

Ajumonbi, therefore, dissolved the marriage, which was conducted in an Islamic way between the couple. The court said that the first and second children were adults and, as such, had the right to choose who they wanted to live with.

The judge also ordered the respondent to take full responsibility for the children’s feeding, school fees and medical expenses, to the best of his ability. He also ruled that the petitioner should be allowed to pack all her belongings with the permission of the court.

Earlier, the petitioner told the court that she was scared of going to the respondent’s house, alleging that he was fetish and impartial with his co-wife, hence her insistence on divorce. Ramat, however, said that she did not have a job and no visible means of livelihood to cater for the children.

She, therefore, requested that the children remain with the respondent for now. The respondent told the court that he agreed with the petitioner’s decision on divorce and did not want to ever see the wife in his house again, to avoid further allegations.

