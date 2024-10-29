Help me beg him to forgive me, I don’t want divorce - Wife asks court to beg husband

The wife said that she was still interested in the marriage, saying:

“I don’t want a divorce.

“Please sir, help me beg him to forgive me for anything I might have done wrong.”

ADVERTISEMENT

Earlier, the husband told the court that he married his wife three years ago, but he’s now tired of the marriage due to lack of love and his wife’s non-submissiveness.

The presiding Judge, Toyin Aluko, advised the wife to explore possible ways within the two families to settle the misunderstandings between them.