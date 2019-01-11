Habiba Usman was arrested by the Anti-kidnapping Unit, Security Intelligence Bureau and the Bosso Police Division alongside two other suspects, Abubakar Umar, and Musa Abubakar.

According to police spokesperson, Muhammed Abubakar, the force carried out the operation following the report filed by the suspect's husband, Usman Alfa.

On December 28, Alfa reported that his wife who had left home on December 26 for a medical check-up at the Minna General Hospital, was nowhere to be found.

He said he later received an anonymous call from suspected kidnappers demanding N4m ransom for the release of his wife.

Alfa revealed that he later paid N150,000 for the freedom of his kidnapped wife after series of negotiation with the gang.

While responding to newsmen, one of the suspects confessed that Habiba connived with him and the other members of the gang to carry out the plan.

He said "Our victim came to us that she wished to extort money from her husband, Alfa, and we started hatching a plan to accomplish her wish, which has now landed us in trouble.

"Our gang specialises in helping people to get money from their parents and relations under the guise that they were kidnapped; we volunteer to help people to get free money from their relations, who refuse to help them in one way or the other.

"Once we send a message across that they have been kidnapped, the relations will run around and look money for their release."

Police spokesperson revealed that N140,850 was recovered from the suspect.

He added that the suspects would be arraigned in court after the conclusion of investigation.